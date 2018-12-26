Enzo Amore Spotted Near Tonight’s WWE Live Event In New York City (Photos)

Enzo Amore can’t seem to leave WWE behind following his release from the sports-entertainment organization last January under controversial circumstances.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was spotted outside tonight’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City as he was taking photos with fans.

ENZO AMORE IS AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN YALL #WWEMSG — Melissa (@MelAmbReigns827) December 27, 2018

No I saw him taking pics with fans outside when I was coming in — Melissa (@MelAmbReigns827) December 27, 2018

Just met the realest guy in the room #HowYouDoin @real1 — Robert McMahon (@rmcmahon_28) December 27, 2018

Yo this meant so much to me @real1 you are the nicest guy. Fuck the haters this is a good man right here. See you after the show!#wwemsg pic.twitter.com/FVnR8m0YDs — Unstable (@UnstableNY) December 27, 2018

He responded to the above tweet:

Amore is hanging around MSG to promote a comedy show he’s doing nearby after the show.

During Survivor Series last month, Amore showed up in the crowd wearing a disguise, stood on his seat and caused a disruption, leading to his removal from the event by security and banning from future events at the STAPLES Center.