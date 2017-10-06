Enzo Amore Video & News From LA, Several Birthdays, Daniel Bryan Does Yoga (Video)

– Above is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Bellas episode with the family getting a laugh at Daniel Bryan while he does yoga.

– Former WWE talent Barry Darsow (Smash of Demolition, The Repo Man) turns 58 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino turns 82, former TNA President Dixie Carter turns 53 and Afa Anoa’i Jr. (Manu) turns 33.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore tweeted this workout clip from Los Angeles yesterday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted this week that Enzo has been seen walking around LA with the title on.