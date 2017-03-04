enzo-amore4

Enzo Amore’s Expensive WrestleMania 33 Gear, Goofs And Laughs With The Rock, More Axxess Results

Published On 04/03/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– The Rock’s YouTube channel posted this compilation of various goofs, gaffs and laughs with the former WWE Champion.

– Below are more WrestleMania 33 Axxess results from Saturday, thanks to Tyler:

* TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak
* Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins
* Mustafa Ali & Rich Swann defeated TK Cooper & Travis Banks
* Tony Storm defeated Jinny (PROGRESS)
* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher
* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari
* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik
* Sarah Bridges defeated an unknown WWE recruit

– Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he had $50,000 worth of gear for his WrestleMania 33 entrance on Sunday, not including these 1 of 1 signature pair of Jordan sneakers:

