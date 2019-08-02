Enzo Amore’s Future In Wrestling And Enzo Fight Spoofed

– Enzo Amore announced that he will be returning to the ring on August 16th at Northeast Wrestling’s show at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

– AEW posted a video that spoofed Joey Janela’s recent altercation with Enzo Amore after a Blink 182 concert. The spoof was recorded prior to a Blink 182 show at Dailey’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and the band actually made a cameo.