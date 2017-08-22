Enzo Amore’s Heat Backstage Gets Worse, Sasha Banks Gets Custom Plates, How Old Are The Usos?

– Enzo Amore’s backstage heat has got even worse.

This is according to Dave Meltzer on the post-SummerSlam edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who added that he does not exactly know why his heat is worse these days.

Meltzer said that “everybody” hates Amore, and the cooling crowd response to him is bad news because his reactions had been saving him from really being punished by WWE officials for his behavior outside of the ring.

JBL spoke publicly about Enzo’s heat on Bring It To The Table a few weeks ago and said that the “odds are completely against” him making it in the company.

“Now here’s what’s bad about it. Most of those guys – except for Miz, Miz is the only one – never made it,” JBL said. “Once the locker turned against these guys – they were sprayed with human repellent or whatever – they never made it. So the odds are completely against Enzo. Now I think he’s very talented, I’ve had a good working relationship with him but apparently, there’s a lot of problems with him and the rest of the world.”

– After defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks’ newly attained Raw Women’s Championship received custom plates before Raw.