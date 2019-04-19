Enzo and Cass Already Done With ROH?, All Elite Wrestling Ticket Sales

– Enzo and Cass were not at either ROH show this past weekend and have not been announced for anything going forward, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting.

While the intent of bringing in Enzo and Cass was done to reach a wider fan base, there were “key people very upset” with Enzo and Cass’ debut segment. There are apparently no plans to bring Enzo and Cass back but Meltzer added that “there are also different people with different viewpoints involved with creative” and things are still uncertain.

– Tickets went on sale today for AEW’s Fight for the Fallen event on Saturday, July 13th. The show has not been an immediate sellout for AEW despite it taking place in a smaller 5,550 seat venue.

As of Friday afternoon, there were a good amount of seats still available on Ticketmaster.