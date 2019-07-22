Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors, News On WWE’s Declining Viewership

– There is an article on Variety.com that covers WWE’s decline in television viewership and the article noted the following:

“The company’s TV partners, NBCUniversal and Fox, are also reportedly getting anxious about the state of the WWE, having paid a combined $2.35 billion earlier this year to keep ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ on the air for five more years.”

– During his recent podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed rumors about his new Executive Director role with WWE:

“My start [with WWE] was never supposed to be before July 22. That was the understanding across the board. And it was reported wrong. Anything written and reported so far has been wrong as far as what my role actually is and will be and what my start date will be,” said Bischoff. “This is such a big job. There is no way that me, or anyone else, is going to walk in and take control of anything, immediately. It’s going to be a long process. It’s going to take time. It’ll be an evolution over time. My process started a little bit this week in terms of integration. It’ll become even more tangible on Tuesday, which will be the first time I’ve attended a production meeting.”