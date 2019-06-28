Eric Bischoff Advertised For WWE SmackDown Next Week

The future of WWE creative got a massive face lift on Thursday as the company named Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Raw and Eric Bischoff as Executive Director of SmackDown LIVE.

In the blockbuster announcement, WWE said that “Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business. The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”

In these newly created positions, Heyman and Bischoff will report directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who will continue to lead the company’s overall creative process.

Sports Illustrated, which broke the news, said there are no plans for this to be used as part of a storyline. However, an announcement today indicates that it will be.

Next Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas and the venue issued an email today advertising Bischoff as being in charge of the show.

The advertisement reads: “SEE WHAT ERIC BISCHOFF HAS IN STORE FOR SMACKDOWN LIVE!”