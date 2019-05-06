Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE’s Production, AEW PPV Update

– In a recent interview with Fightful.com, Eric Bischoff commented on WWE’s production:
“When you talk about production values, you have to look at it for more than one perspective — who’s graphics are cooler? Who’s got the better pyro? Those are obvious things. Going from taped to live had a far more significant impact on the wrestling industry than cool graphics. Even today, I love WWE’s product. Nobody can come close to producing them. For my tastes, it’s a little too glossy. It doesn’t feel live. There’s no sense of urgency. The feeling that anything can happen — that’s a big advantage of going live. You condition the audience to believe or to feel, even subconsciously, because it’s live it’s a little more dangerous because anything can happen. That’s something that drives viewership for wrestling, or at least it used to. I think by producing a show that’s too glossy, you almost forget that it’s live. That’s just my own take. That doesn’t mean I’m right, that’s just how I feel about it.”
– AEW’s Double or Nothing event is currently scheduled to be available on traditional PPV with AT&T’s U-verse showing a 7PM Eastern listing on May 25th. There hasn’t been an official announcement yet about Double or Nothing being available on streaming services.
All Elite Wrestling's 'Double Or Nothing' will be available on traditional PPV in Canada through your cable provider. pic.twitter.com/Enb7WQuOtJ
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) May 6, 2019