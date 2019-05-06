Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE’s Production, AEW PPV Update

– In a recent interview with Fightful.com, Eric Bischoff commented on WWE’s production:

“When you talk about production values, you have to look at it for more than one perspective — who’s graphics are cooler? Who’s got the better pyro? Those are obvious things. Going from taped to live had a far more significant impact on the wrestling industry than cool graphics. Even today, I love WWE’s product. Nobody can come close to producing them. For my tastes, it’s a little too glossy. It doesn’t feel live. There’s no sense of urgency. The feeling that anything can happen — that’s a big advantage of going live. You condition the audience to believe or to feel, even subconsciously, because it’s live it’s a little more dangerous because anything can happen. That’s something that drives viewership for wrestling, or at least it used to. I think by producing a show that’s too glossy, you almost forget that it’s live. That’s just my own take. That doesn’t mean I’m right, that’s just how I feel about it.”

– AEW’s Double or Nothing event is currently scheduled to be available on traditional PPV with AT&T’s U-verse showing a 7PM Eastern listing on May 25th. There hasn’t been an official announcement yet about Double or Nothing being available on streaming services.