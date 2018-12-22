Eric Bischoff Gives High Praise To Current WWE Star

During his recent podcast, Eric Bischoff gave some high praise to Becky Lynch:

“I’m more of a Becky Lynch fan right now than I have been a fan of anybody in the last fifteen years. It’s because about two weeks ago I began noticing her social media, tweets, the messages she was putting out…”

“If she has somebody writing them for her, I want to know who that person is because they are a really smart writer. If she doesn’t have somebody [writing the tweets] for her and she’s doing it herself, she’s going to be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin for WWE because she is a believable character.”

“Forget about what I’ve seen on television. I’m not discarding it, but setting it aside. Her ability to capture my imagination on social media was profound. I mean, I went, whoa! She’s got it! She’s becoming so believable and unique and you can’t teach that.”