Eric Bischoff On Being Named Executive Director Of SmackDown, Future Of His Podcast

The future of WWE creative got a massive face lift on Thursday as the company named Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Raw and Eric Bischoff as Executive Director of SmackDown LIVE.

In the blockbuster announcement, WWE said that “Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business. The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”

In these newly created positions, Heyman and Bischoff will report directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who will continue to lead the company’s overall creative process.

Reacting to the news of being appointed the Executive Director of SmackDown LIVE, Bischoff tweeted the following on Saturday:

Equally humbled, honored, and more excited than I can possibly articulate here. Thank you so much for the overwhelming support. It’s been an amazing journey and the best is yet to come. @WWE #SDLive — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) June 29, 2019

Bischoff also noted that his podcast, 83 Weeks With Eric Bischoff, will continue.