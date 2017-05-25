Eric Bischoff Reacts To Jinder Mahal Winning The WWE Championship

On his latest podcast, Eric Bischoff praised WWE’s decision to make Jinder Mahal WWE champion:

“I loved it. I loved it. Great move. I didn’t know he was actually going to get the title. As far as getting him featured and giving him a spotlight it makes all the sense in the world to me for all the right reasons. Business wise, strategically and also as a character. As a new character and as something that is fresh. He’s not the same kind of recycled cookie coming out of the cookie press with a little different flavor. I think this is really unique and that’s what WWE needs right now.”

