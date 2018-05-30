Eric Bischoff’s Podcast On Westwood One Is A Big Hit – Details

The following was sent to us:

83 WEEKS WITH ERIC BISCHOFF PODCAST HAS A HUGE DEBUT ON WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK

New Podcast on the Business of Wrestling is an Instant Hit Topping the Apple Podcasts Sports Category Every Week

New York, NY, May 30, 2018 – Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., announces its 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast on Westwood One Podcast Network has rocketed to the top of the Apple Podcasts charts every week since it launched in late April. The show had a stellar debut at #1 in the “Sports & Recreation” category and #2 on Apple Podcasts’ “Top Podcasts” chart.

The show features wrestling legend Eric Bischoff and popular wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson taking a deep dive into the highs and lows of Eric’s unparalleled success in the wrestling business. Eric’s story is extraordinary: In the mid-80s, he entered the wrestling community as a “C-Team Announcer,” and a few short years later, he was President of Turner Broadcasting’s World Championship Wrestling. Eric signed Hulk Hogan and started Turner Network Television’s Monday Night Nitro, created the nWo, and beat Vince McMahon’s Monday Night RAW head-to-head in Monday Night Wars 83 consecutive times. Now he’s revealing what happened behind the scenes every Monday on 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff — available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, WestwoodOnePodcasts.com and the Westwood One Podcasts App.

On each episode, Eric and Conrad tackle topics chosen by listeners on social media. They believe fan interactivity is one of the reasons why the show is performing so well.

“Conrad and I give our fans final say on the topics we discuss. They create the show with us, and tell us exactly what they want to know. This makes the content very electric,” said Eric Bischoff, “Another reason I think the show is resonating is because Conrad is a perfect partner. He’s extremely knowledgeable and not afraid to challenge me or call me out to get to the heart of matter at hand.”

Conrad Thompson added, “83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff is unlike any other wrestling podcast because it tackles the business aspect of professional wrestling in a way no other show can. Eric was the President of WCW so he made the decisions for the entire company, and with me steering the ship he has to defend those decisions. It may not always be a lot of fun for Eric, but as a wrestling fan it sure is fun to watch him squirm in the hot seat!”

“Eric Bischoff is a proven hit-maker, and Conrad Thompson is a subject matter expert on not only wrestling but the art of podcast production. Tie that together with their chemistry, and the result is a show with explosive growth,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “No one can offer more insight into the business of wrestling than Eric. He built a company that out-performed WWE for 83 weeks, and now, once again he’s shown his gift of revealing new dimensions in content for the passionate wrestling audience.”

Tim Sabean, Westwood One’s SVP, Digital, added “My goal is to build and acquire the Mount Rushmore of content here at the Westwood One Podcast Network. 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff fits that role as we strive to create the best in class of podcasting!”

You can catch 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff live on the road this fall, as Conrad and Eric are hosting Starrcast, the world’s first wrestling podcast convention, over Labor Day Weekend – an event so hot that it was a near immediate sellout!

Follow 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff on Twitter @83Weeks.

Eric Bischoff is an American entrepreneur, television producer, sports-entertainment executive producer, on-screen personality, occasional wrestler, and retired amateur wrestler and martial artist. Bischoff is a veteran of sports-entertainment, from announcing for the AWA to becoming President of Turner Broadcasting’s WCW, and everywhere in-between, including a stint in WWE. After wrestling was in the rearview mirror, Eric started creating and producing television projects for networks like NBC, A&E, Discovery, CMT, TruTV, SpikeTV, and more. Just when he thought he was out, Conrad pulled him back into wrestling for 83 Weeks! Follow Eric on Twitter @EBischoff.

Conrad Thompson is a 17-year veteran of the mortgage industry who grew up a life-long wrestling fan. In 2015 Ric Flair asked him to co-host WOOOOO! Nation and Conrad got the podcasting bug in a big way. He since went on to create the award-winning “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast as well as “What Happened When with Tony Schiavone.” Follow Conrad on Twitter @HeyHeyItsConrad.‏

Westwood One Podcast Network has quickly become the destination for talent and advertisers ready for the next level. It is the only platform that provides podcasters and content creators with a full suite of promotion, syndication, and monetization capabilities from America’s largest audio network that reaches more than a quarter of a billion people each week.

Advertisers, creators, and distributors who want to learn more about Westwood One Podcast Network can contact Tim Sabean at tsabean@westwoodone.com, visit westwoodonepodcasts.com, and download the Westwood One Podcast app for iOS or Android.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media, offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news and entertainment content to 245 million listeners each week across an audio network of 8,000 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio broadcast network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, Westwood One Backstage, the GRAMMYs, the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards. The rapidly growing Westwood

One Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information please visit www.westwoodone.com.