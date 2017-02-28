Erick Rowan Cleared For Wrestling Return, Posts New Cryptic Video

The Wyatt Family has been splintered on the road to WrestleMania 33 and now, to add further intrigue, Erick Rowan has been cleared to return to the ring according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Rowan went under the knife to repair a torn rotator cuff in October and it was expected that he’d be out of action until March.

That timeline was right on target because Satin was told that he has been given the green light to return to action.

As noted, Rowan is already hinting towards his return. Check out this strange video he sent out on Twitter this afternoon.