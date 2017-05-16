backlash

Erick Rowan Gets A Match For WWE Backlash

Published On 05/16/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Erick Rowan made an appearance on Tonight’s Talking Smack and requested a match with Luke Harper as he is still upset with Harper for leaving The Wyatt Family. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon granted the match and made it official for WWE Backlash on Sunday.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday’s pay-per-view in Chicago:

WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper

Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

