Erick Rowan WWE Return Note, Paige – Alberto Del Rio Video From New York City, WWE RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Portland:

– Erick Rowan is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. Rowan is working to get cleared to return to the ring from his torn rotator cuff. He has been out of action since September of last year.

– Paige and Alberto Del Rio are currently in New York City as Del Rio does promotional work for the Combate Americas MMA promotion. They posted this video today while dining on grasshoppers: