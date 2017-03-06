Ethan Carter III Talks About Backstage Changes Since Anthem Took Over, Bobby Lashley and More

Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Ethan Carter III recently spoke with Sportskeeda while touring with Impact Wrestling in India. Here are the highlights.

You won the triple threat match to become the #1 contender for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship. Any message for Bobby Lashley?

“I don’t know what to tell you. Bobby Lashley and I have had a long epic feud. He’s won a couple, I’ve won a few. He’s the World Heavyweight Champion and I’m the best guy here, I’m the best guy there, the best guy anywhere. At Slammiversary, I’m going to take the title.”

Do you have any particular favourite match?

“Yeah, every match I’ve won is my favourite match and that’s pretty much 98% of my matches. If it was any one particular match I had to pick then it’d be the match where I defeated Kurt Angle to become Impact World Heavyweight Champion for the first time.”

Were there any changes backstage when anthem took over?

“There have been some changes and some growing pains and some successes and some failures. However, as long as you try to be better, that’s all that matters. As far as I go, they are well aware of who’s the best guy they have. I’m their highest rated talent. I’m a franchise player and the top man so nothing’s really changed for me except that they lit a fire in me to remind me that and I appreciate that they did.”