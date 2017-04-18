Backstage Dolph Ziggler Video From SmackDown, Eva Marie Dressed As Street Fight Character, WWE Stock

– As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature a Six-Pack Challenge with Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, Jinder Mahal and Sami Zayn. The winner will earn a shot at WWE Champion Randy Orton. In the video above, Ziggler arrives to SmackDown and says he doesn’t understand how or why he’s in this match. He wonders if he should phone it in or give up, or actually go out and do what he knows he can do better than anyone else.

– WWE stock was down 4.05% today, closing at $20.87 per share. Today’s high was $21.35 and the low was $20.76.

– As seen below, it appears Eva Marie is doing some modeling as video game character Laura Matsuda at the ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational event this week in Atlanta. ELEAGUE is a professional sports e-league created by Turner and WME-IMG (William Morris Endeavor), which represents Eva along with The Garcia Companies. She posted these photos to Twitter yesterday and today: