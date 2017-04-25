Eva Marie Fashion Teaser, Fans On Superstars Taken Off The List, Neville Fallout

– As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Jack Gallagher in a non-title match will take place on tonight’s WWE 205 Live. In the video above, Neville rants on Gallagher and says he is the King for a reason. Neville says Gallagher will get his tonight but Austin Aries will have to wait until Payback to get his.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar should be taken off The List of Chris Jericho – Sami Zayn, The New Day, AJ Styles, James Ellsworth, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman or Elias Samson. As of this writing, 30% went with the Intercontinental Champion while 28% voted for Styles, 14% for Sami, 8% for The New Day and 7% for Braun. The rest received 4% or under.

– Eva Marie is featured in this teaser for a new line of activewear coming soon from her NEM fashion brand: