Eva Marie Fashion Week Video, Charlotte Meets Gail Kim (Photo), Fans On SmackDown

– Eva Marie walked in the recent Stello Fashion Show to model their new Sir Stello men’s line. She just posted this behind-the-scenes video blog from LA Fashion Week earlier this month:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstar is the most dangerous heading into WrestleMania 33 – WWE Champion Bray Wyatt claiming to be stronger after the burning of Sister Abigail’s soul, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose looking to even the score with Baron Corbin, AJ Styles aiming to get retribution on Shane McMahon, Randy Orton trying to settle his score with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin looking to prove a point and show off his mean streak, Shane McMahon refusing to back down from AJ Styles or SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss looking to prove she is the most dominant Superstar in the Women’s division. As of this writing, 29% went with Wyatt while 19% voted for Shane, 19% for Orton, 15% for Styles and 7% for Ambrose.

– As noted, stars attending the USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC on Tuesday night were Charlotte Flair, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Mark Henry and Gail Kim. Charlotte and Gail posted the following on social media after meeting each other:

Met this woman for the first time! (Wish it had been in a squared-circle) @gailkimitsme #USOMetro

Met this woman for the first time! (Wish it had been in a squared-circle 😉😘) @gailkimitsme #USOMetro A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

Met this sweet beautiful one last night @charlottewwe too bad our career paths never crossed bc I would love to have made some more magic with this talented lady!! #USOGala

Met this sweet beautiful one last night @charlottewwe too bad our career paths never crossed bc I would love to have made some more magic with this talented lady!! #USOGala A post shared by Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimitsme) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:45am PDT