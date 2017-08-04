Eva Marie Gone From WWE (WWE Confirms), John Cena – RAW Brand Update, Akira Tozawa

– Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Akira Tozawa, who defeated Ariya Daivari in the main event of this week’s WWE 205 Live to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Tozawa vs. Neville will take place at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– While John Cena is set to work the WWE RAW brand after SummerSlam, he will be working the SmackDown live event in China on September 17th. Cena is scheduled for all RAW TV events beginning the night after SummerSlam, leading up to the September 24th No Mercy pay-per-view, except for the No Mercy go-home RAW on September 18th due to the China show.

– WWE and Eva Marie announced today that the two sides have parted ways. Eva posted the following statement to her Instagram. The WWE statement is also below.

Today is a bittersweet day, as @WWE and I have agreed to part ways. It has been an incredible 4 years, and I am truly grateful to Vince, Paul, Stephanie and the entire WWE team. I would not be where I am today without their continued support.

There are such priceless moments from the past few years…everything from visiting our troops in Afghanistan to working alongside the Special Olympics. I couldn’t even begin to share them all here, but there’s no doubt – I will carry them with me into this exciting journey ahead.

Last but not least, thank YOU, my fans, for allowing me to live out a dream that I could have never imagined for myself. You are the reason I love to go to work, and that’s not changing anytime soon!

And finally…the hustle won’t stop! After shooting back to back films, more are coming and I can’t wait to share with you soon. #Love #AllRedEverythingForever