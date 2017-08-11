Eva Marie Reveals Why She Left WWE

Eva Marie recently did an interview with RollingStone.com and talked about her departure from WWE:

“I have such a great relationship with Vince [McMahon], Paul [‘Triple H’ Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon]. They gave me an opportunity to step away and film these two films I have done already, and you never know when that relationship will come back. So I might appear at a SummerSlam or WrestleMania. It just so happens that the wrestling craft, you have to be able to give yourself 110 percent to that. And then with acting, you have to do the same, so we decided together that with the films going back to back. I’m going to put my efforts into acting and growing that way. And then you never know: All Red Everything could come back and snatch that title.”

“The WWE fanbase is so fantastic. They’re so die-hard, and in the last 10 months, they have been asking, ‘Where is All Red Everything?’ So both our teams came together and decided we need to definitely let the fans know what’s going on.”