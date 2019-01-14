Eva Marie To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother

Eva Marie is a houseguest on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother, and she’ll be joined by an interesting cast of characters.

CBS announced the cast on Sunday, with the following people joining the former WWE Superstar on the show:

Tom Green

Former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci

Actor/host Jonathan Bennett

Reality star Tamar Braxton

Olympic athlete Lolo Jones

Kato Kaelin

Reality star Kandi Burruss

Actor Joey Lawrence

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte

Dina Lohan

Former NFL star Ricky Williams

These 12 houseguests will live together in the iconic Big Brother house, which is outfitted with 80 HD cameras and over 100 microphones capturing their every move, 24 hours a day, with zero contact to the world beyond its walls.

Each week, one or more houseguests will be evicted from the house, and the last one remaining will take home the grand prize of $250,000.

The two-night premiere event of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday, January 21 and Tuesday, January 22 at 8/7c on CBS.

As seen below, Eva Marie is going by her real name, Natalie Eva Marie, on the show.