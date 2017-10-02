Eva Marie Working On Non-Wrestling Plans, Dana Brooke – Jimmy Fallon, Cathy Kelley Video, WWE Stock

– Cathy Kelley looks at the ongoing beef between Nikki Bella and Natalya in this new video from WWE HQ:

– WWE stock was up 4.82% today, closing at $21.97 per share. Today’s high was $22.11 and the low was $20.92.

– Dana Brooke has been in New York City this week and noted on Instagram that she watched The Tonight Show from the crowd last night, as a guest of Jimmy Fallon.

– There’s no word yet on when Eva Marie might return to action for WWE but it appears she’s moving forward with her non-wrestling projects. She posted the following this week: