Evan Bourne Returning To WWE Soon?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Matt Sydal (formerly Evan Bourne in WWE):

“Matt Sydal’s contract with Impact Wrestling ended on January 1st, he should be ready in a couple of months. We’ll see what happens with him. I know he’s had offers from AEW. I know he’s had offers from WWE. I haven’t been told specifically that Impact wants him back, but I would think Impact would want him back because he’s good.”

“That’s his situation, he’s a free agent, yeah.”

Sydal is having knee surgery which will put him out of action for around three months: