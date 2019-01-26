Evan Bourne Returning To WWE Soon?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Matt Sydal (formerly Evan Bourne in WWE):
“Matt Sydal’s contract with Impact Wrestling ended on January 1st, he should be ready in a couple of months. We’ll see what happens with him. I know he’s had offers from AEW. I know he’s had offers from WWE. I haven’t been told specifically that Impact wants him back, but I would think Impact would want him back because he’s good.”
“That’s his situation, he’s a free agent, yeah.”
Sydal is having knee surgery which will put him out of action for around three months:
Hey guys! My surgery was postponed due to insurance issues. The Doc rescheduled me for next week, but we are still waiting for insurance paperwork to get resolved. Much respect and appreciation for the doctors and nurses navigating these waters, advocating for patients.
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) January 24, 2019