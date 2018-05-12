EVOLVE And PROGRESS Announce Joint Tour – Details

The following was sent to us:

PROGRESS and EVOLVE are set to tour together! We have details and much more in this WWN Alerts. Let’s get to it….



May 11th: PROGRESS and EVOLVE have been a great combination at the WWNLive Experience on Wrestlemania week during the past two years. We are now expanding the relationship! PROGRESS announced a tour with EVOLVE in August. The dates are:



-EVOLVE and PROGRESS on August 4th in New York City

-EVOLVE and PROGRESS on August 5th in the Boston area

-EVOLVE and PROGRESS on August 11th in Chicago

-EVOLVE and PROGRESS on August 12th in Detroit



Each of these days will see EVOLVE run at 4pm and PROGRESS at 8pm. We will release ticket details this Monday. We do have important ticket news now for the EVOLVE and PROGRESS events in Chicago and Detroit. Tickets to August 11th in Chicago will go on sale exclusively first to fans at EVOLVE 104 on May 19th in Summit, IL. Tickets for August 12th in the Detroit area will go on sale exclusively first to fans at EVOLVE 105 on May 20th in Livonia, MI. This means fans at next weekend’s EVOLVE cards will have the chance to get the best seats!



May 11th: Tickets are now on sale for the following events at TicketFly.com or get info in the WWNLive.com Events section:



-EVOLVE 104 on May 19th in Summit, IL

-EVOLVE 105 on May 20th in Livonia, MI

-EVOLVE 106 on June 23rd in Queens, NY

-EVOLVE 107 on June 24th in Melrose, MA

May 11th: You can now watch SHINE 50 anytime on the Club WWN Subscription service. See this monumental event featuring LuFisto defending the SHINE Championship vs. the returning Kimber Lee plus much more including Rain vs. Stormie Lee in a Ybor City Street Fight! Club WWN is only $9.99 per month and gives you access to well over 1000 hours of footage and around 400 events from The WWN Family. Watch every EVOLVE card, SHINE event, FIP show, Style Battle tournament and much more right now with Club WWN at WWNLive.com.



May 11th: WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky met with NXT Coach Robby Brookside last week to discuss Brookside’s participation at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on May 20th in Livonia, MI. It will be at the same venue before the EVOLVE event that evening. Coach Brookside will take over the in ring portion of the Seminar/Tryout and teach the same techniques he teaches at the WWE PC! This is a golden opportunity to learn what it takes to be a WWE Superstar. This is a real chance to get booked. At least one participant will be on the EVOLVE 105 event that evening and one talent will also be selected to be an extra at an upcoming NXT TV taping. Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section for all the info.



May 11th: Here’s how the upcoming events stack up….



EVOLVE 104 – May 19th – Summit, IL – 8:00pm CDT – Tickets & Info



Main Event #1 – WWN Championshp Match

Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. DJZ



Main Event #2 – Non-Title

EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match – Anything Goes

Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway vs. The End



Heavyweight Challenge Match

Keith Lee vs. James Drake



Grudge Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathaway



Special Challenge Match

AR Fox with The Skulk vs. Zachary Wentz



Freelance Rivalry Comes To EVOLVE

Anthony Henry vs. Stevie Fierce



Freelance vs. WildKat

Matt Knicks, Chris Castro & Isaias Velazquez vs. J.Spade, Amarok & Jonny Flex



Four Way Freestyle

Darby Allin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Myron Reed vs. Snoop Strikes



EVOLVE stars will be available for a meet & greet before and after the event!



EVOLVE 105 – May 20th – Livonia, MI – 8pm EDT – Tickets & Info



EVOLVE Championship Match – No Rope Break Match – The Final War

Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point retain at EVOLVE 104)

Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dominic Garrini defend vs.

James Drake & Anthony Henry



Grudge Match

Tracy Williams vs. Odinson of The End



Special Attraction Match

Darby Allin vs. Shane Strickland



The Present vs. The Future Match #1 – Non-Title

WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Trey Miguel



The Present vs. The Future Match #2

DJZ vs. Zachary Wentz



The Present vs. The Future Match #3

AR Fox vs. Myron Reed



Tag Team Attraction

The End vs. N8 Mattson & Orlando Christopher



FRAY! Returns To EVOLVE

2 begin, another enters every minute, eliminations anytime, last man is the winner!

Already confirmed are, Snoop Strikes, J.Spade, Amarok, Jonny Flex with others to be added



EVOLVE stars will be available for a meet & greet before and after the event!



May 11th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts! Have a great weekend!