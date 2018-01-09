EVOLVE Announces Full Lineups For This Weekend’s Events

The following was issued to us:

EVOLVE is bringing three live events to New York City this weekend. We have the complete lineups for all three events. Let’s get to it….



January 9th: EVOLVE is bringing three live events to New York City this weekend. Tickets are now on sale for EVOLVE 98 this Saturday in Queens, NY, EVOLVE 99 this Sunday in Brooklyn, NY and the special $15 Style Battle event on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, NY.



January 9th: Darby Allin vs. Tracy Williams Stokely Hathaway vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Jason Kincaid has been signed for EVOLVE 99 this Sunday in Brooklyn, NY!



January 9th: There will be three prelim matches at EVOLVE 99 this Sunday. They will include Shane Mercer, KTB, Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright and Wheeler Yuta. We have other great, new talent set to debut. We don’t want to reveal their names now. We want you to see them without any preconceived thoughts this Sunday.



January 9th: In an interesting situation, if Jarek 1:20 wins the prelim match at EVOLVE 98 in Queens, NY, he will bump Jason Kincaid out of the Four Way Freestyle at EVOLVE 99 and back down to the prelims.



January 9th: There will be two non-tournament matches at Style Battle S1:E8 this Sunday afternoon. There will be a Fatal Four Way for the WWA4 Championship. These are AR Fox’s students, who have had some crazy matches in FIP and Style Battle in 2017. There will also be other non-tournament action. This show is an incredible deal at just $15 per ticket!

January 9th: Here is a no frills look at the lineups for this weekend:



EVOLVE 98 – This Saturday – Queens, NY – La Boom – 6pm – Tickets – Live iPPV



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Darby Allin



Non-Title Grudge Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka



FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match – FIP Rules

Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. Fred Yehi



Catch Point vs. RingKampf

Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER



Special Attraction Match

Matt Riddle vs. AR Fox



EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson Has Challenge The End To A Fight!



Prelim Match – Four Way Freestyle

Jason Kincaid vs. Jarek 1:20 with his lovely assistant Candy Cartwright vs. TBA vs. TBA



EVOLVE 99 – This Sunday – Brooklyn, NY – St. Finbar Church – 7pm – Tickets – Live iPPV



Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson



Main Event #2 – Battle Of The Best – Non-Title

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. WALTER



Special Challenge Match #1

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Matt Riddle



Special Challenge Match #2

Fred Yehi vs. Timothy Thatcher



Four Way Freestyle

Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Tracy Williams vs. Jason Kincaid



Plus three prelim matches featuring Shane Mercer, KTB, Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright, Wheeler Yuta and others!



Style Battle – This Sunday – Brooklyn, NY – St. Finbar Church – 3pm – Tickets – Live iPPV



One Day, Eight Man Elimination Tournament



Bracket A:

WALTER vs. Nick Gage

Joey Janela vs. Joey Lynch



Bracket B:

Shane Mercer vs. KTB

Matt Riddle vs. Rayo



Non-Tournament Fatal Four Way Featuring Athletes From The WWA4 School!



January 9th: We appreciate you taking some time to read today’s WWN Alerts. We’ll be back tomorrow with lots of news leading into this weekend. Thank you for your support!