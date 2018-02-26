EVOLVE Talent Suspended, Complete EVOLVE 102 Lineup

The following was sent to us:

It’s the week you’ve been waiting for! We are going to announce the lineups for every WWN Family event at the WWNLive Experience during Wrestlemania week in New Orleans in the next seven days. Today, we focus on EVOLVE 102. Let’s get to it….



February 26th: We regret to announce that WWN Officials have decided to suspend Priscilla Kelly from the WWNLive Experience. EVOLVE is built on sportsmanship and respect. Ms. Kelly’s consistent outside interference was out-of-control on the last EVOLVE weekend. She ignored warnings after EVOLVE 100 and continued to interfere at EVOLVE 101. As a result, she has been suspended. WWN Officials also want to see what Austin Theory can do on his own.

February 26th: WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin in non-title action has been added to EVOLVE 102 on April 5th in New Orleans.



February 26th: DJZ vs. Austin Theory has been added to EVOLVE 102 on April 5th in New Orleans!



February 26th: Tag Team Scramble pitting EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The End vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Tracy Williams & Dominic Garrini has been added to EVOLVE 102 on April 5th in New Orleans! If Dickinson & Jaka lose the fall, they will lose the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to whoever beats them! A Tag Team Scramble means two in the ring, but no tags are needed (lucha rules) and the first fall wins it!



EVOLVE 102 – Thursday, April 5th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info



EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Matt Riddle



The Definition Of A Dream Match

Daisuke Sekimoto & Munenori Sawa vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER



High-Flyers Showdown

AR Fox vs. Will Ospreay



Tag Team Scramble – 2 In At A Time, No Tags Needed, 1st Fall Wins It

(if Dickinson & Jaka lose the fall, they will lose to the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles)

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The End vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini



Non-Title Special Challenge Match

WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin



Special Attraction Match

Austin Theory vs. DJZ



Plus Stokely Hathway, Jason Kincaid and others!!!



EVOLVE 103 – Friday, April 6th – New Orleans, LA – 4pm CDT – Tickets & Info



FULL LINEUP TO BE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 27TH



The Main Event

Matt Riddle vs. Daisuke Sekimoto



The Rivalry Goes Into Singles Competition

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson vs. Travis Banks



Special Challenge Match

WALTER vs. Darby Allin



Plus more to be announced with:

-WWN Champion Keith Lee

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka

-Munenori Sawa

-Timothy Thatcher

-AR Fox

-Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini

-Austin Theory

-DJZ

-Plus others to be added!!!



WWN Supershow – Friday, April 6th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info



MORE MATCHES TO BE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 29TH



Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match (if Lee is still champion)

Keith Lee defends vs. Daisuke Sekimoto



Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Championship Match (if ZSJ is still champion)

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Munenori Sawa



EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point are still champions)

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher



Please note all the above matches will still happen whether the championships are on the line or not



Bonus Main Event

Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay



The Six Man Tag Team Tradition Will Continue With A Match Featuring The New Generation Of Independent Wrestling Stars! Already Announced For This Match Are Darby Allin, DJZ And Travis Banks!



Plus many others to be announced!!!



Style Battle S1:E8 – Saturday, April 7th – New Orleans, LA – 8pm CDT – Tickets & Info



COMPLETE LINEUP TO BE ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 5th!



Tickets Are Only $10!



One Night, Eight Man Elimination Tournament To Determine The Champion Of The First Season Of Style Battle!



Keith Lee vs. Nick Gage is already signed!