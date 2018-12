Former NFL star Pat McAfee announced on his podcast that he has been offered a multi-year contract with WWE. McAfee has recently participated in NXT Takeover Kickoff panels.

“WWE has formally offered me a multi-year contract. Who knows what we’re going to be doing over there, they just want me to come make some content. And we’ll see where it goes.”

“I am very excited for this. This is a dream come true.”