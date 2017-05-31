dean-ambrose2

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz Extreme Rules Promo, RAW Cruiserweights In Slow Motion (Video), WWE Stock

Published On 05/31/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Above is slow motion video from this week’s WWE RAW cruiserweight tag match, which saw Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher defeat TJP and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

– WWE stock was up 1.90% today, closing at $20.41 per share. Today’s high was $20.45 and the low was $19.94.

– Below is a promo for The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, the title will change hands on a disqualification in this match.

