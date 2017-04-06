Extreme Rules Kickoff Match Revealed, 16 Times AJ Styles Springboarded Into Action, Birthdays

– WWE has announced that Kalisto will face Apollo Crews tonight on the Extreme Rules Kickoff, which streams live tonight at 7 ET/ 4 PT on the ‘award-winning’ WWE Network

– Nobody springs off the ropes with more grace or precision than AJ Styles. Whether it’s his Phenomenal Forearm, a 450 or a reverse DDT, watch Styles’ best springboard moves now.

– WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon, who passed away in October 1999, would have turned 80 years old today. Also celebrating a birthday today is former ECW Heavyweight Champion Mikey Whipwreck, who turns 44.