Extreme Rules Kickoff Match Revealed, 16 Times AJ Styles Springboarded Into Action, Birthdays
Published On 06/04/2017 | News
– WWE has announced that Kalisto will face Apollo Crews tonight on the Extreme Rules Kickoff, which streams live tonight at 7 ET/ 4 PT on the ‘award-winning’ WWE Network
BREAKING NEWS: @ApolloCrews will battle @KalistoWWE in the #ExtremeRules #KickOff TONIGHT at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/CP1B16ixSe pic.twitter.com/JfYAHzX6JK
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2017
– Nobody springs off the ropes with more grace or precision than AJ Styles. Whether it’s his Phenomenal Forearm, a 450 or a reverse DDT, watch Styles’ best springboard moves now.
– WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon, who passed away in October 1999, would have turned 80 years old today. Also celebrating a birthday today is former ECW Heavyweight Champion Mikey Whipwreck, who turns 44.