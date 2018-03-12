Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal Officially Announced For WrestleMania 34

The WWE has announced that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal will take place at WrestleMania 34. The match is a female version of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. TBA

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal