Falls Count Anywhere Match Set For MLW Never Say Never TV Taping

Sami Callihan vs. LA Park falls count anywhere in Miami set for MLW Dec 13



MIAMI – The road to MLW’s December double shot debut in Miami just took a shocking turn. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Sami Callihan in a Falls Count Anywhere in Miami bout is official. The bout is a featured match on Thursday night December 13th MLW: Never Say Never cardat the Miami Scottish Rite Temple.



PCO has withdrawn from his December 13th Falls Count Anywhere in Miami bout and has suspiciously vanished from the league.



As league officials worked through the weekend on a new opponent for LA Park, rumblings about a falling out between Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado and their hired mercenary Sami Callihan began to surface. Some claim Saline de la Renta was furious with Callihan failing to take out Lawlor last month in Chicago. Another source claims LA Park was disrespectful towards Callihan backstage and it triggered Callihan into demanding a match. While details are sketchy, one thing is for sure: there is bad blood between Callihan and Promociones Dorado.



With chaos overcoming the league, officials were bombarded Saturday night by Promociones Dorado and Callihan to set a match for Miami. With LA Park having an opening in his Falls Count Anywhere in Miami bout, an opportunity presented itself with Sami Callihan stepping into the match. Two brawlers now collide in what could be the most crazy Falls Count Anywhere bout in the history of the sport. See it live next Thursday December 13th in Miami.



Both December 13 & 14th cards are FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS. Tickets are available starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com. Buy General Admission tickets starting at $15 at http://www.MLWTickets.com. For just $20 fans can see both the December 13th (Never Say Never) and December 14th (Zero Hour) shows as part of the holiday combo ticket.



Signed thus far for MLW’s December double-shot debut in Miami:



NEVER SAY NEVER – December 13th



MAIN EVENT

Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart



FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE IN MIAMI

Sami Callihan vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)



NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT

“Filthy” Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch



Dragón Lee vs. Rich Swann



Rush vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland



Plus: Barrington Hughes, Kotto Brazil, Low Ki, Tommy Dreamer, the debut of Dezmond Xavier and Andrew Everett and more!



ZERO HOUR – December 14th



NO DQ WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE FIGHT

Konnan vs. Low Ki (c)



5-WAY WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH

MJF? vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jason Cade vs. Andrew Everett vs. Dezmond Xavier



SINGAPORE CANE MATCH

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.



Rush vs. Rich Swann



More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming weeks at MLW.com for both the December 13 & 14 Miami cards.