Falls Count Anywhere Match Set For WWE RAW

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley will take their rivalry outside the ring this Monday night on Raw when they will clash in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Strowman has bested Lashley in an Arm Wrestling Match, a one-on-one battle at WWE Super ShowDown and, this past Monday night, a Tug of War. However, it was Lashley who was standing tall after that most recent test of strength, pulling the tugging rope across the eyes of Strowman before driving him into the ringside barricade.