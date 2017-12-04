False Information About Kevin Owens and His Wife Posted Online

The Instagram account of Kevin Owens’ wife Karina was hacked and the hacker posted messages about the couple having marital problems. Karina cleared things up with the following message:

“You guys I saw all this not long ago, I got hacked. It’s very upsetting. None of this is true! Everything is good!! Kevin deleted his because someone tried to get into his, probably the same person who got into mine 😡”

Owens also commented about the situation on Twitter: