Fan Calls Out Paige Over Recent Interview Comments

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In an interview with GulfNews.com, Paige commented on the WWE women being held back prior to the women’s revolution:

“It was never WWE holding the women back,” stresses Paige. “It was the fans not taking them seriously. They wanted to see more of the male characters many years ago. It was a male dominated sport. When I first started, there were only five women there. It was a struggle but WWE just believed in us. When I got into the ring, I wanted to prove to the fans that girls were capable of having good matches and sometimes, even better. That was kind of my mission from the get go. Now there’s obviously a revolution.” She said.

A fan on Twitter (@bvmbshelled) called out Paige for her comments by citing examples of WWE holding women back:

