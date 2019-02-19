Fan Calls Out Paige Over Recent Interview Comments

In an interview with GulfNews.com, Paige commented on the WWE women being held back prior to the women’s revolution:

“It was never WWE holding the women back,” stresses Paige. “It was the fans not taking them seriously. They wanted to see more of the male characters many years ago. It was a male dominated sport. When I first started, there were only five women there. It was a struggle but WWE just believed in us. When I got into the ring, I wanted to prove to the fans that girls were capable of having good matches and sometimes, even better. That was kind of my mission from the get go. Now there’s obviously a revolution.” She said.

A fan on Twitter (@bvmbshelled) called out Paige for her comments by citing examples of WWE holding women back:

Michelle McCool saying how she and Melina were yelled at backstage for being “better than the guys” pic.twitter.com/1s6CNtbKBx — boris (@bvmbshelled) February 18, 2019

Michelle McCool and Victoria having to re-do their match because their punches looked too good pic.twitter.com/GoJD0HXk11 — boris (@bvmbshelled) February 18, 2019

Melina and Ashley almost getting their WrestleMania match cut. Their match still didn’t get more than 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/oBK3ap7yEd — boris (@bvmbshelled) February 18, 2019

LayCool and Trish almost getting their WrestleMania match cut as well, and having to rush through it the last minute. pic.twitter.com/scyVLLBKFq — boris (@bvmbshelled) February 18, 2019

The Bella Twins and The Funkadactyls getting their WrestleMania match cut because The Undertaker and CM Punk match went overtime. pic.twitter.com/bV5PrlEmu8 — boris (@bvmbshelled) February 18, 2019

Torrie Wilson (and other women) begging to use weapons and get more physical but not being allowed to do it. pic.twitter.com/e1fcquXdJ3 — boris (@bvmbshelled) February 18, 2019

Nikki saying how her match with AJ, which was supposed to go for 15 minutes, got cut to 30 seconds, and how they killed her storyline with Brie without no explanation. pic.twitter.com/dKYY9TasBW — boris (@bvmbshelled) February 18, 2019