Fan Creates, Deletes GoFundMe Page For Mick Foley’s Surgery, Foley Asks Fans Not To Donate

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook yesterday and revealed that he needs a $60,000 hip replacement operation but doesn’t have health insurance to cover it. Check out Foley’s full post at this link. Foley tweeted the following, asking fans not to organize any crowdfunding campaigns for his operation:

Thanks to everyone for their concern, but PLEASE don't set up any fund-raising sites for my hip. Donate to groups who truly need the help. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 28, 2016

One fan named Abby did set up a GoFundMe page at this link. As of last night, the campaign had raised around $600 but it appears all donations have been refunded and the campaign has been paused. Foley tweeted about knowing the woman who started the campaign:

I know Abby, the lady who set up a fund for my hip replacement means well. But please don't donate any money to any funds for my me. Thanks. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 29, 2016

The campaign description reveals that the 14 year old from Henderson, Nevada raised money for leukemia and lymphoma research through a campaign called “Abby’s Million Dollar Dream” and Foley assisted her in raising money a few years ago.