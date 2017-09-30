Fan Incident At Friday Night’s WWE NXT Live Event (Photo & Video)

There was an incident at last night’s NXT event with a fan attempting to get into the ring and he was reportedly kicked in the face by Kyle O’Reilly. The fan was quickly escorted out of the building by security. You can check out a photo and video below:

Crazy fan ran into the ring and @KORcombat straight kicked that dude in the face and then threw him out of the ring. #NXTTampa. — Chris Radley (@PrestigiousGfx) September 30, 2017

@wwenxt in Tampa is lit tonight. A fan jumped out of the crowd and attacked The Undisputed Era, Heavy Machinery, & Kassius Ohno. #Nxttampa pic.twitter.com/U5QRf6gQU1 — Alan Davis (@AlanBlackRhino) September 30, 2017