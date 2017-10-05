Fan Twerks By Shane McMahon During SmackDown (Video), John Cena Says He’ll Never Retire From WWE

– As seen Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE, Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens had a big brawl to close the show. During the segment, Owens was cutting a promo in the ring while McMahon was walking through the crowd to get back to ringside.

As McMahon was coming down from the crowd, a girl could be seen twerking next to the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner as he walked down the stairs. This has gotten a lot of attention on social media and you can check out the clip below.

Sasha Banks acknowledged this with the following.

– John Cena says he’ll never retire from the WWE because they’re “family.”

Cena and Nikki Bella were leaving Craig’s in Los Angeles after Nikki performed on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night when TMZ Sports asked Cena if’s he retiring from WWE.

“No, never. They’re family,” Cena replied.

Cena says his heart will always be with WWE, no matter how big he gets.