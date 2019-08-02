Fandango Wrestles First Match In Over A Year At NXT Live Event

After making his return to NXT television on Wednesday night to help Tyler Breeze stave off a three-on-one attack by The Forgotten Sons, Fandango competed in his first match in more than a year on Thursday night. Teaming with Breeze at an NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida, Breezango defeated Dorian Mak (aka Dan Matha) and Riddick Moss.

Check out Fandango’s post-match interview below, in which he not only reacts to his comeback match, but also sends a direct message to The Forgotten Sons.

.@WWEFandango returned to in-ring action tonight in #NXTStPete! After tagging with @MmmGorgeous, he knew they wouldn’t be FORGOTTEN. pic.twitter.com/kgpD5geZ3v — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 2, 2019

The hip-shaking Superstar had been out of action since suffering a labrum tear in his left shoulder during a match in June 2018. Here is footage of his return to NXT television.