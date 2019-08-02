Fandango Wrestles First Match In Over A Year At NXT Live Event

After making his return to NXT television on Wednesday night to help Tyler Breeze stave off a three-on-one attack by The Forgotten Sons, Fandango competed in his first match in more than a year on Thursday night. Teaming with Breeze at an NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida, Breezango defeated Dorian Mak (aka Dan Matha) and Riddick Moss.

Check out Fandango’s post-match interview below, in which he not only reacts to his comeback match, but also sends a direct message to The Forgotten Sons.

The hip-shaking Superstar had been out of action since suffering a labrum tear in his left shoulder during a match in June 2018. Here is footage of his return to NXT television.

