Fans Chant “See You Tuesday” At Shinsuke Nakamura (Video), Big E and James Ellsworth On WrestleMania 33

– James Ellsworth wrote the following inspirational message about Wrestlemania 33 on his Facebook page:

“Tomorrow I’m going to be apart of #Wrestlemania I hope people look at me achieving my dreams and truly are inspired by it, please fight for your dreams, don’t ever let anyone tell you that you’re not good enough, if you want to be you can be, what you dream you can achieve.”

– In contrast to Ellsworth, Big E was more comical with his thoughts on the big event:

I wouldn't use the term "The Ultimate Thrill Ride" in any of your Mania drinking games unless you enjoy getting your stomach pumped. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 2, 2017

– Fans chanted “See You Tuesday” as they sent Shinsuke Nakamura off after his match against Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover Orlando.