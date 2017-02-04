shinsuke-nakamura9

Fans Chant “See You Tuesday” At Shinsuke Nakamura (Video), Big E and James Ellsworth On WrestleMania 33

Published On 04/02/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– James Ellsworth wrote the following inspirational message about Wrestlemania 33 on his Facebook page:

“Tomorrow I’m going to be apart of #Wrestlemania I hope people look at me achieving my dreams and truly are inspired by it, please fight for your dreams, don’t ever let anyone tell you that you’re not good enough, if you want to be you can be, what you dream you can achieve.”

– In contrast to Ellsworth, Big E was more comical with his thoughts on the big event:

– Fans chanted “See You Tuesday” as they sent Shinsuke Nakamura off after his match against Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover Orlando.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.