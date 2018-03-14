Fans Create Petition To Change The Name Of The Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal Match

As noted, the WWE has announced that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal would take place at WrestleMania 34. The match is a female version of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Since that announcement, there was a lot of fan backlash over the name of the match. Thus, some WWE fans are taking it a step further as a petition has surfaced online to try and get WWE to change the name of the match. The petition has been signed by over 4000 people.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.