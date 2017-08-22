Fans Ejected From Monday’s WWE RAW, John Cena Comments On Beach Balls Being Tossed During RAW

If you watched this week’s RAW, you noticed that quite a few beach balls were being tossed around. Security started cracking down on fans that were introducing the balls and, according to PWInsider.com, several fans ended up being ejected from the building. The concern was that there were balls being bounced over the barricade and into the ringside area which could’ve been a hazard to the performers.

John Cena addressed the beach balls during a post-RAW promo. Cena got over with the crowd by stating that he wasn’t too fond of the security guards. You can check out Cena’s promo below: