Fans Not Allowed To Wear All Elite Wrestling Merchandise At SmackDown?

John Pollock of POSTWrestling.com noted the following about tonight’s SmackDown Live which took place down the road from the All Elite Wrestling rally in Jacksonville, FL:

“I’ve heard from several fans with issues at Smackdown tonight regarding the AEW merchandise they had on. One of them told me he was removed from the building and not given option to buy a WWE shirt. I’ve contacted a WWE rep for a statement.

According to this fan, he offered to buy a WWE shirt to replace the AEW one, but his offer was declined. He left the building and changed in his car and was able to get back into the arena for Smackdown.”

A WWE rep told ProWrestlingSheet.com that there was no directive by the company to have security not allow fans with AEW merchandise from entering the arena.