Fans On Batista/The Rock Movies, HHH Video From WWE UK Tapings, Brie Bella Baby Watch

– Above is the latest “Baby Watch” video from Brie Bella. She’s now 41 weeks pregnant and 1 week late. After having a scare and spending a night at the hospital over the weekend, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are ready to bring Birdie Joe into the world.

– WWE has a new poll asking which 2017 blockbuster did fans enjoy more – Batista in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 or The Rock in The Fate of The Furious. As of this writing, 51% voted for Batista in Guardians.

– Below is video of Triple H cutting an in-ring promo at Sunday’s WWE UK TV tapings in Norwich, England. As noted, the tapings will air on the WWE Network later this month.