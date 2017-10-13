Fans On The Shield, Latest “Ask The WWE PC” Episode, Kurt Angle/Heath Slater KFC – WWE 2K18 Video

– Above is the latest edition of “Ask The WWE Performance Center” with various WWE NXT Superstars revealing their hidden talents. The video features Peyton Royce, The Street Profits, Sarah Logan, Abbey Laith, Fabian Aichner, Zelina Vega, Jessica Elaban, Kona Reeves, Rhea Ripley, Roderick Strong and Lacey Evans.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Shield can overcome the 4-on-3 disadvantage against Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view. As of this writing, 79% voted, “Of course! They are The Shield, and no one can stop them.” The rest went with, “No. The addition of Braun Strowman will be too much for The Hounds of Justice to handle.”

– Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as KFC’s Colonel Sanders taking on Heath Slater as Puppers Cluckers Chicken in a game of WWE 2K18: