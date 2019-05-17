Fans Upset About Reby Hardy’s Social Media Activity

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Reby Hardy has generated heat on Twitter for liking a tweet of a news article about the death of Ashley Massaro. The two of them had a heated exchange on Twitter in late 2018 due to Reby’s husband Matt Hardy having a past with Massaro.

Reby also tweeted the emojis “😊😘” shortly after the news of Massaro’s death became public. When several fans started calling out Reby, she did issue a response:

Here were some of the comments directed at Reby:

