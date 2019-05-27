Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match Set For RAW To Determine Seth Rollins’ Next Challenger

Tonight on Raw from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match will take place to determine the next challenger to the Universal Championship held by Seth Rollins.

The participants in the match are AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and The Miz.

The winner of the match will challenge Rollins for the Universal Championship on Friday, June 7 at WWE Super ShowDown.