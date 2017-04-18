Fatal 4 Way Slow Motion Video, Fans On RAW Ring Collapse, Jack Gallagher – Ride Along

– Above is slow motion video from the Fatal 4 Way on last night’s WWE RAW in Columbus, which saw hometown star Alexa Bliss defeat Nia Jax, Mickie James and Sasha Banks to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. Bliss vs. Bayley will take place at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from Bayley’s hometown of San Jose.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who got the worst of the ring collapsing on last night’s RAW – Big Show, Braun Strowman or referee John Cone. As of this writing, 66% voted for Cone while 28% voted for Big Show.

– Jack Gallagher does a lot of talking while Brian Kendrick does the driving in this new clip from last night’s WWE Ride Along episode on the WWE Network: