Fatal 4 Way Title Match Officially Announced For WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio”‘
Published On 01/12/2017 | News
Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way is now official for the January 28th NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event during Royal Rumble weekend.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover:
NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka
Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger